$717.78 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) to report sales of $717.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $710.80 million to $723.10 million. Atlassian reported sales of $559.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.11.

Shares of TEAM opened at $174.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -60.78 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

