$860.41 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to announce $860.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $833.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.05 million. Copart posted sales of $733.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Copart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $113.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Copart has a 1 year low of $105.41 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.92.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

