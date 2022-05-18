$860.41 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to announce $860.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $833.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.05 million. Copart posted sales of $733.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copart.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Copart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $113.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Copart has a 1 year low of $105.41 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.92.
Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
