$861.21 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will report $861.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $886.63 million and the lowest is $832.88 million. Stantec reported sales of $739.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

