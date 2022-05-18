89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of 89bio from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.88.

ETNB stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.82. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

