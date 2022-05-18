8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes Sells 13,915 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 94,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 31.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 152.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

