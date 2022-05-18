8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes Sells 13,915 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 94,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 31.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 152.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
