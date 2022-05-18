8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 7,064 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $56,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,929.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EGHT opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $953.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in 8X8 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in 8X8 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

