8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 7,064 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $56,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,929.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of EGHT opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $953.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.
About 8X8 (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Featured Stories
