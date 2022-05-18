8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Hunter Middleton Sells 3,559 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,640 shares in the company, valued at $465,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hunter Middleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Hunter Middleton sold 590 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $6,377.90.

Shares of EGHT opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $953.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $28.68.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in 8X8 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after buying an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 800,689 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

