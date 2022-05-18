8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn Sells 3,763 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 762 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $8,237.22.
- On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 499 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $5,733.51.
NYSE:EGHT opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 724,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
About 8X8 (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
