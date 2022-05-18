8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn Sells 3,763 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 762 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $8,237.22.

On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 499 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $5,733.51.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 724,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.