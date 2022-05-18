9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

In other news, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 254,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 240,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

