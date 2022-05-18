$972.09 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) to post $972.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $927.00 million to $1.03 billion. Sally Beauty reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SBH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

