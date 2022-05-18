A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of AOS opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

