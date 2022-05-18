A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16,205.67.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.3538 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.48%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

