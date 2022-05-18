AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Michael Severino Sells 100,000 Shares

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.43. 6,497,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.03 and a 200 day moving average of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $269.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

