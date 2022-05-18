Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABCM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Abcam has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $809.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. Abcam has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Abcam by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Abcam by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

