Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) vs. Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Critical Survey

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) and Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isoray has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.0% of Abiomed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Isoray shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abiomed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Isoray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Abiomed and Isoray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 2 1 0 2.00 Isoray 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abiomed presently has a consensus target price of $335.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.32%. Given Abiomed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Abiomed is more favorable than Isoray.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abiomed and Isoray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $1.03 billion 10.61 $136.51 million $2.96 81.24 Isoray $10.05 million 4.24 -$3.39 million ($0.05) -6.00

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Isoray. Isoray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and Isoray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 13.23% 14.47% 13.02% Isoray -56.86% -9.50% -9.09%

Summary

Abiomed beats Isoray on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0, Impella LD, and Impella 5.5, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump; Impella SmartAssist platform that includes optical sensor technology for improved pump positioning and the use of algorithms that enable improved native heart assessment during the weaning process; Impella Connect, a cloud-based technology that enables secure and remote viewing of the Automated Impella Controller for physicians and hospital staffs; and OXY-1 System, a portable external respiratory assistance device. In addition, the company is developing Impella ECP, a pump for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute; Impella XR Sheath, a sheath that expands and recoils allowing small bore access and closure with Impella heart pumps; and Impella BTR, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motors and sensors. Abiomed, Inc. sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Japan, Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize various surgical facilities. Isoray, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Richland, Washington.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.