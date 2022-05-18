abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) to Issue GBX 1.60 Dividend

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of abrdn Asia Focus stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £412.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 841.46. abrdn Asia Focus has a 52-week low of GBX 243.71 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.
abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.