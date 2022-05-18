abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) to Issue GBX 1.60 Dividend

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of abrdn Asia Focus stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £412.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 841.46. abrdn Asia Focus has a 52-week low of GBX 243.71 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

