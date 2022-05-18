Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ABSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Absci stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Absci has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,633.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Absci by 305.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

