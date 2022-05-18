Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADEVF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 110.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 155.00 to 125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

ADEVF opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online generalist and classifieds sites. Its products and services portfolio includes generalist classifieds sites and specialist real estate, motors, jobs, fashion, household equipment, and sport equipment sites. The company offers digital services to connect buyers and sellers, as well as facilitates transactions.

