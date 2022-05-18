ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,201 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

