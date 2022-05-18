Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $255,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $280.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

