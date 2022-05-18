AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in April

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLLF opened at 14.41 on Wednesday. AEON Mall has a 1 year low of 13.88 and a 1 year high of 15.50.
AEON Mall Company Profile (Get Rating)
