AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Get AerCap alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

NYSE AER traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,017. AerCap has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.