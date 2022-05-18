AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Lowered to $68.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stephens to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AER. StockNews.com lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE AER traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07. AerCap has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $558,957,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in AerCap by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $73,121,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $85,488,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.