AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 121,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:AERC opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. AeroClean Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24.

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AeroClean Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of AeroClean Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

