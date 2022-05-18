AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AEye in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). DA Davidson currently has a “NA” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AEye’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. AEye has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About AEye (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.