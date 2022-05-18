Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Agilysys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $888.08 million, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 27.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

