Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Agilysys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ AGYS opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $888.08 million, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $59.60.
In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
Agilysys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.
