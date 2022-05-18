Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Northland Securities to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGYS. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. 5,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,106. The stock has a market cap of $971.84 million, a P/E ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

