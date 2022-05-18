Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on API shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upgraded Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

API stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. Agora has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $758.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agora by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agora by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,919,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agora by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 178,595 shares in the last quarter.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

