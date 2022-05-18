Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Down 14.5% in April

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $27.51 billion during the quarter.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

