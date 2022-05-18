Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang Buys 34,600 Shares

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang bought 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,134.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Raymond Nobu Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Raymond Nobu Chang bought 10,000 shares of Agrify stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00.

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. Agrify Co. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Agrify had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agrify Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Agrify by 5,148.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

AGFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

