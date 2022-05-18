AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIA Group Ltd. is a life insurance company. It operates primarily in Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, New Zealand, Macau, Brunei, Sri Lanka, India, Myanmar and Cambodia. AIA Group Ltd. is based in Central, Hong Kong. “

AAGIY opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AIA Group has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $54.07.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

