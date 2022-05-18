AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Announces Earnings Results

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 14,273.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%.

Shares of NYSE:AIM opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

