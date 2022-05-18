AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

AIRS stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $14,955,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,245,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,514,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,415,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,118,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

