Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Lifted to “Buy” at DNB Markets

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aker BP ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.