Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Lifted to “Buy” at DNB Markets

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aker BP ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $41.24.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

