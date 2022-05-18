Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,207,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 1,413,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,072.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aker BP ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

DETNF opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

