Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akouos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of AKUS stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.58. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akouos by 107.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Akouos by 171.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Akouos during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Akouos by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Akouos during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.
About Akouos (Get Rating)
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
