Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akouos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.58. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Akouos will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akouos by 107.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Akouos by 171.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Akouos during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Akouos by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Akouos during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

