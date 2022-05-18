Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $339.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $2,138,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 326.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 815,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

