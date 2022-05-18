Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 2,392 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $138,257.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,129,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $94.45.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALRM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

