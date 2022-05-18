Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 874 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after buying an additional 109,416 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after buying an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,606 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

