Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Jeffrey A. Bedell Sells 1,862 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $107,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,124,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $94.45.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 141,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

