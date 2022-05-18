Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos Sells 1,485 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32.

ALRM stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 141,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

