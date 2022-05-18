Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

NYSE:AIN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.43. Albany International has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 251.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 578,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,769,000 after buying an additional 413,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,373,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth about $9,252,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,089,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,451,000 after buying an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

