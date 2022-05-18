Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Update

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. 3,990,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,577. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

