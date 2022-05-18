Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Equities research analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the first quarter worth $690,000. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 83,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alerus Financial by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

