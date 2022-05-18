Alfresa (OTC:ARHCF) Raised to Neutral at Nomura

Alfresa (OTC:ARHCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ARHCF stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Alfresa has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $19.40.
Alfresa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alfresa (ARHCF)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alfresa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfresa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.