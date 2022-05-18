Alfresa (OTC:ARHCF) Raised to Neutral at Nomura

Alfresa (OTC:ARHCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ARHCF stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Alfresa has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $19.40.

Alfresa Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices/equipment in Japan and internationally. It is involved in the ethical pharmaceuticals wholesaling business that offers diagnostic reagents and medical devices/equipment to hospitals, clinics, and dispensing pharmacies.

