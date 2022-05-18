Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.24.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.74. The stock had a trading volume of 302,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,195,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.22. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

