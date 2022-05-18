Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Michael D. Hansen Sells 4,313 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ALKT stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $38.63.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
ALKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.
About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
