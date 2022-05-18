Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Michael D. Hansen Sells 4,313 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ALKT stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,828,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after purchasing an additional 553,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 947,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,297,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.