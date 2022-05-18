Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Douglas A. Linebarger Sells 1,726 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $18,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,014.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 237.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 125.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 924,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at $19,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

ALKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

