Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALKT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

ALKT opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.89 million and a P/E ratio of -18.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $76,028.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,286,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 623,444 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 438,037 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 361,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 790,535 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

