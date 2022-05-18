Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Up 30.6% in April

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the April 15th total of 280,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 133.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $830.51. 187,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,437. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $812.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $719.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

